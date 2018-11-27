Honda Odyssey recalled over sliding doors that could open while driving

About 100,000 Honda Odyssey minivans are subject to a new recall over sliding doors that may open while the vehicles are driving. According to documents filed with the NHTSA in early November and published last week, the Odyssey's power sliding doors may not latch properly.

As part of the minivan's redesign for the 2018 model year, the automaker redesigned the power sliding door rear latch assembly. However, based on manufacturing records from the supplier that builds the components, Honda found the latches may not close correctly. The rear latches are prone to sticking and can restrict the ability for the sliding doors to securely latch to the door strikers. If the doors open while driving, there's an increased risk of injury. Honda did not say if any crashes or injuries related to the problem have occurred.

All current-generation Odysseys are part of the recall for a total of 107,774 affected units from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

Honda said it plans to notify owners via mail no sooner than Dec. 20 of the recall. Dealers will be notified of the campaign this week. To remedy the problem, dealers will replace both sliding door rear latch assemblies for free. If parts are not ready when the owner brings his or her Odyssey in for the recall, the dealership will also offer the option to disable the power doors. Manually closing the doors does not invite the risk of them opening while in motion.

The Odyssey is also part of a separate Honda recall over faulty brake components. The minivan could be subject to gas bubbles in the brake caliper pistons, which may reduce braking performance.