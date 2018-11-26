NHTSA recalls thousands of child booster, car seats

Parents should double check the car and child booster seats in use for their kids as the NHTSA has issued recalls for hundreds of thousands of them.

Documents filed and updated last week included four companies with the affected car and booster seats. Diono, Britax Child Safety, Harmony Juvenile Products, and Graco Children's Products seats are all subject to recalls.

According to the documents, Diono issued a recall for 519,052 seats over the potential of an increased risk of injury to a child's chest in the event of a crash. The seat increases the risk when used in conjunction with a lap belt. The affected seats cover a range of Diono models and were built between 2013 and 2017. Owners will need to fill out a recall information form with the manufacturer and the company will send a free remedy kit to affected owners to fix the safety hazard.

Britax Child Safety issued a recall for 207,037 child seats over the possibility the original chest clip may break. If it does, the piece could be a choking hazard for a child. Specifically, the center tab on the chest clip labeled "ABS" is at risk to break. Britax plans to notify owners of the affected seats and will send a replacement clip free of charge.

Harmony Juvenile recalled 148,165 Big Boost Deluxe booster seats that could provide too much restraint to a child's chest in the event of a crash. The extra restraint increases the risk of injury to the child. The company hasn't developed a remedy to the defect yet, but owners should have received notification of the recall this past summer, according to the NHTSA.

Finally, Graco issued a recall for a select number of convertible child restraint seats because the seat's webbing may not properly restrain a child in the event of a crash. In total, the recall affects 25,494 seats.