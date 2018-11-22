2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque crossover revealed: Not just another cute 'ute

The new 2020 Range Rover Evoque will be more than just a pretty face when it arrives in the U.S. next year.

The updated crossover SUV revealed Thursday sports some of the most advanced off-road systems found on a Range Rover, and will offer the latest tech inside from the automaker.

So go ahead and ogle the exterior for a while longer. We'll wait here.

Done? Great.

The 2020 Evoque borrows unapologetically from the bigger Velar's closet and raids its flush door handles, "copper" trim accents, honeycomb grille, and designer roofline. The new Evoque sports the same wide shoulders, rising window line, and small dimensions, but will (at least initially) skip convertible and three-door "coupe" formats for just the five-door Velar lookalike above. The familial resemblance is fine, especially if that family could be called "Crawford."

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Despite its new looks, the Evoque isn't a wholesale seasonal shakeup for Range Rover. The crossover still seats five with roughly 21 cubic feet of cargo room, same as last time. Under the hood will be two versions of turbo-4 power mated to a standard 9-speed automatic that powers all four wheels—same again there, too.

The differences are in the details. The base engine is a 246-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4—up 9 hp from 2019 versions—that can be upgraded to a 296-hp mild-hybrid turbo-4, which is a first for Range Rover. The automaker hasn't yet divulged details on the hybrid system beyond its 48-volt framework and "coast" feature that shuts off the engine at speeds 11 mph or slower to save fuel in stop-and-go traffic. The 2019 Range Rover Evoque is rated up to 25 mpg combined and it's likely a hybrid version meets or exceeds that figure.

The Range Rover rides on a standard suspension that uses MacPherson front struts and an integral rear link, or optionally, an adaptive setup that can change dampers to temper fussy roads. The latter system will nearly be required for the tall 21-inch wheels that rode stiffly in the last version.

The Range Rover Evoque's dimensions are nearly identical to the outgoing version, although the 2020 Evoque promises scant more knee room for rear-seat passengers—less than inch more compared to the old Evoque. Land Rover promises fab interior fittings including leather hides, or optionally available, premium cloth seats made from recycled fabric. (Eds note: They're better than you could imagine.)

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The Evoque also gets a dual-touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Velar, called Touch Pro Duo, that stacks two 10-inch touchscreens on top of each other for entertainment and navigation on top; vehicle functions such as climate control on bottom. The Evoque will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as a spend-up extra, which was new on other Range Rover models this year.

Land Rover hasn't yet announced how much the 2020 Evoque will cost when it goes on sale, but it's a safe bet that it should be more than the $43,795 starting price of the current version.

The Range Rover Evoque will make its first U.S. appearance next year at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.