2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class driven, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,970 ahead of LA auto show debut

Subaru's first plug-in hybrid has a price tag. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will start at $35,970 (including a $995 destination fee) when it goes on sale.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Bellwether luxury crossover SUV

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class that I rushed through a washed-out road on a steamy October afternoon didn’t seem to mind that when it rains in Central Texas, it pours. For Mercedes-Benz, the GLE has become a beacon of stability. It’s a middle child in a lineup of crossover SUVs stretching from around $35,000 for the GLA-Class to upward of $200,000 for the G-Class in full Hollywood decor.

Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled over second-row seat fastener

Ford has issued a new recall for the 2018 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs over a missing J-channel reinforcement bracket. Without the fastener, the second-row seats may not be restrained in the event of a crash.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Outrunning dinosaurs

On Isla Sorna, the fictional island setting for the “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” dinosaurs vaulted millions of years into the future and chewed up camouflaged Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUVs.

2020 Porsche 911 to debut at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Porsche will use next week's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to present its redesigned 911, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

2019 Kia K900 coddles buyers for $60,895

The 2019 Kia K900 will do its best to sway buyers away from established luxury marques with a $60,895 base price, including the destination charge. That's about $10,000 more than a previous-generation K900 cost.

2019 Toyota RAV4

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid first drive review: All the bits and pieces in place

The 2019 RAV4 Hybrid is Toyota’s way of flexing its corporate might.

Why haven't you bought a Tesla Model 3? Twitter poll results

The Model 3 is supposed to be the Tesla that will change the world: The first long-range electric car that is also sexy and—relatively—affordable.

Commentary: Plug-in hybrids shouldn't just be California compliance cars

With 17 miles of all-electric range, all-wheel drive, and a rugged-hatchback body style, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid could be the perfect entry point for a lot of buyers who'd like to get started driving on electric power.