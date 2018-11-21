Volvo's bare LA auto show stand to hint at car-free future

2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
November 21, 2018

Volvo will deliberately not have a single car on display at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show later this month and will instead use the space to underscore the diverse mobility business it envisions for the future.

According to Volvo Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Marten Levenstam, the brand will signal its intentions to do things differently an industry that's remained largely the same since its inception last century.

Thus, the Volvo stand will feature no cars and instead house interactive demos for its connectivity services, in-car delivery function via an Amazon partnership, self-driving technology, and its Care by Volvo subscriptions service. Levenstam said the display, which is called "This Is Not A Car," takes inspiration from a contemporary art painting—a Rene Magritte painting titled "This is Not a Pipe" that depicts a pipe.

READ THIS: Volvo begins delivering cars through its subscription program

Volvo is one of many brands that has looked beyond the traditional auto show to broadcast a brand image. Numerous automakers now skip some of the largest auto shows in the industry. Notably, no German luxury brand will attend the 2019 Detroit auto show in January. Volvo itself has said that it won't participate in the 2019 Geneva auto show, either. Instead, many brands opt for standalone events broadcast globally to reveal new vehicles. Automakers often reveal their cars days ahead of an auto show and not at the event itself.

The Swedish luxury brand, now owned by Chinese automaker Geely, has become something of a disruptor in the auto industry. It was one of the first to commit to an all-electrified lineup in the near future and has touted concept vehicles such as the self-driving and battery-electric 360c as the future of mobility. The brand even imagines a production self-driving car like the 360c could take business from the airline industry with onboard amenities such as a sleeping quarter.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 first drive review: Daring to be different 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 first drive review: Daring to be different
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Bellwether luxury crossover SUV 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Bellwether luxury crossover SUV
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,970 ahead of LA auto show debut 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,970 ahead of LA auto show debut
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX review update: Kia's stepping stone 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX review update: Kia's stepping stone
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.