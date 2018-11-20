2019 Nissan Kicks, 2019 Toyota RAV4, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Nissan Kicks price punted to $19,535

The 2019 Nissan Kicks will cost $19,535 when it goes on sale soon, which reflects a $570 price bump over last year's price. The 2019 price includes a $995 destination fee and Nissan said Monday that 2019 Juke models should arrive in dealers soon.

2019 Toyota RAV4 first drive review: Reaching new heights

Traffic on California’s winding, tourist-riddled Highway 1 creeps along on a Tuesday morning in November. I’m in a 2019 Toyota RAV4 and I’m stuck behind a wandering Mustang with Nevada plates, almost certainly a rental, and I watch in vain as its occupants snap photos of the Pacific.

Apple co-founder not sold on self-driving cars

Based on his experience with his Tesla, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said last week that doesn't believe fully self-driving cars are possible in the near-term.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

From Motor Authority:

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review: Smarter, faster, still king

The handheld radio crackled and a Ford Performance Driving School instructor’s voice came over the speaker, “Our target speed will be 50 mph as the front wheels hit the jump.”

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro racing to LA auto show

Mercedes-AMG will use next week's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce an updated GT sports car range, and among the fleet will be a new flagship model: the GT R Pro.

Champagne Carbon crafts a bespoke bottle for Bugatti's 110th birthday

Champagne Carbon, the beverage company with those ridiculous but awesome carbon fiber bottles of bubbly that Formula 1 drivers shower themselves with on the podium, has teamed up with Bugatti to develop a bespoke bottle celebrating the automaker's 110th anniversary in 2019.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid - First Drive, Santa Barbara CA, Nov. 2019

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: First drive of 17-mile, 35-mpg plug-in crossover

To understand the complicated path for Subaru’s first plug-in hybrid, first we needed to hike a mile in the automaker’s shoes. OK, more like 10 miles, actually—driving the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid gingerly up a dusty, bouldered, steep trail, past signage cautioning: “off-road vehicles only,” most of it without the gasoline engine running.

Faraday Future sues investor claiming takeover "plot"

The story of Faraday Future keeps getting stranger. After making a splash at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2017 and announcing plans to build a giant new factory in Las Vegas, then virtually disappearing when it ran out of money, the company was revived with a new investment this year, bought a much smaller factory in California, produced several prototypes, and is now collapsing again.

As EPA chief, Wheeler could prove a bigger foe to clean-air advocates

President Trump's new pick as EPA Administrator may be more effective at rolling back environmental progress than his scandal-plagued predecessor.