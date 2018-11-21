Honda, Acura recall 65,000 crossover SUVs, minivans for faulty brake components

Three Acura and Honda crossover SUVs and a minivan are subject to a new recall to address a problem with their braking system. Honda filed paperwork with the NHTSA earlier this month, according to documents released Monday, that covers a recall for the Acura MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, Honda HR-V, and Odyssey minivan.

The recall surrounds insufficient coating on the rear brake caliper pistons on all four vehicles. Without proper coating, gas pockets may form, which reduces brake performance and increases the risk of a crash. Honda did not say if it is aware of any crashes or injuries related to the faulty parts.

With the defect, the models also fail to comply with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

The specific model years the recall effects are:

- 2017-2019 Acura MDX

- 2017-2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

- 2016, 2018-2019 Honda HR-V

- 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

In total, the recall covers 64,785 vehicles.

Owners may experience a soft feeling as the pedal travels to the floor if gas pockets form. To remedy the issue, dealerships will bleed the entire brake system. The process will extract any excess hydrogen in the system, which causes gas bubbles to form. New calipers are not necessary, according to Honda, and the dealer will bleed the entire system free of charge. However, Honda said since the warranty would have covered the issue before the recall, it will not reimburse owners who paid out of pocket to remedy the problem.

Owners should begin to receive notification of the recall starting Dec. 17.