2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,970 ahead of LA auto show debut

Subaru's first plug-in hybrid has a price tag. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will start at $35,970 (including a $995 destination fee) when it goes on sale.

The brand said Monday that the Crosstrek Hybrid will make its formal debut at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show in a week. The powertrain combines Subaru's 2.0-liter flat-4 engine and all-wheel drive with its new "StarDrive" technology. The latter pairs the internal-combustion engine with two electric motors. The first motor works as a starter, while the second motor powers the vehicle during hybrid and electric drive modes. The engine can also power the first motor and act as a generator for the battery pack.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid - First Drive, Santa Barbara CA, Nov. 2019

Although it has not been rated by the EPA, Subaru expects the Crosstrek Hybrid will return 90 MPGe and boast a range of 480 miles combined. Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is the distance a car can travel electrically on the amount of energy contained in one gallon of gasoline. Although, those who seek an extended electric-only range will have to look elsewhere as the lithium-ion battery pack will only provide 17 miles of purely electric range before it reverts to hybrid mode.

While in motion, a regenerative brake system will dump energy back into the battery pack to extend the range. A depleted battery takes about five hours on a household-style 120-volt outlet. Using a Level 2 charger slices that figure to around two hours, Subaru said.

Unlike many plug-in hybrids, the Crosstrek Hybrid will handle itself on light off-road trails thanks to its 8.7-inch ground clearance and hill-descent control. Additionally, the crossover will tow up to 1,000 pounds. Inside, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment is front and center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Keyless ignition, automatic climate control, power accessories, and heated seats come as standard equipment.

For an extra $2,500, an optional package adds a few other comforts such as a moonroof, navigation, heated steering wheel, and a Harmon Kardon eight-speaker premium audio system.

On the active safety front, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, rear-cross traffic alerts, and automatic reverse braking are all standard.

The Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive at dealers by the end of this year, though 40 U.S. states won't have direct access to the vehicle. Subaru plans to sell the vehicle in the 10 states that follow California's emissions regulations. Select dealers in other states will take special orders for the plug-in hybrid model, however.