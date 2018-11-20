2019 Nissan Kicks priced punted to $19,535

The 2019 Nissan Kicks has been priced to start at $19,535, which reflects a slight price bump over the small crossover's first model year. The price includes a $995 destination fee.

Nissan's Kicks replaced the Juke in 2018 and cost $18,965. For 2019, the price increases $570. The base price will net buyers a Kicks S with 16-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and automatic emergency braking. The mid-range Kicks SV costs $21,245 including destination, and the top-of-the-line SR trim rings in at $21,865.

The SV and SR models add slightly larger 17-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, and upgraded upholstery. Heated seats, a surround view camera, and a Bose premium audio system remain options.

No matter which model, buyers will find a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that makes 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque paired with a continuously variable transmission. Combined fuel economy holds steady at 33 mpg for the 2019 model year. Those who place safety as a high priority can sleep well with a Kicks parked in the driveway, too; the small crossover earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award for the 2018 model year. The 2019 model hasn't been rated, but the crossover should still perform well in the organization's slew of crash tests.