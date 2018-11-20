2019 Nissan Kicks price punted to $19,535

2019 Nissan Kicks
November 20, 2018

The 2019 Nissan Kicks will cost $19,535 when it goes on sale soon, which reflects a $570 price bump over last year's price. The 2019 price includes a $995 destination fee and Nissan said Monday that 2019 Juke models should arrive in dealers soon.

Nissan's Kicks replaced the Juke earlier this year as Nissan's smallest crossover. The base price will net buyers a Kicks S with 16-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and automatic emergency braking. The mid-range Kicks SV costs $21,245 including destination, and the top-of-the-line SR trim rings in at $21,865.

The SV and SR models add slightly larger 17-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, and upgraded upholstery. Heated seats, a surround-view camera system, and a Bose premium audio system remain options. 

No matter which model, buyers will find a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that makes 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque paired with a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive. The combination returns 33 mpg, according to the EPA.

The small crossover earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award for the 2018 model year. The 2019 model hasn't been rated, but the crossover should still perform well in the organization's slew of crash tests.

