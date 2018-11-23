What's New for 2019: Buick

After a banner year last year—its trio of Regals and Enclave were new—Buick enters 2019 with less of a bang and more of a quiet hello.
That's not bad news. The company's lineup is still one of the freshest in the industry. This year, the Buick Envision adds more power and a new transmission, while the Regal Sportback—Buick's Euro-style hatchback—is newly available with a plush Avenir trim level.
The rest of the lineup is largely unchanged. It's possible that 2019 will be the last year for the Cascada convertible, but our Magic 8 Ball isn't giving us a clear answer.
2019 Buick Regal Avenir
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Buick showroom this year:
2019 Buick Cascada
- Unchanged.
2019 Buick Enclave
- Preferred trim now available with front-wheel drive.
- Heated steering wheel included on higher trim levels.
2019 Buick Encore
- Unchanged.
2019 Buick Envision
- Styling updates inside and out.
- More powerful turbo-4 engine mated to new 9-speed automatic transmission.
- Minor trim package revisions and lower price tag.
2019 Buick LaCrosse
- New Sport Touring trim level
2019 Buick Regal
- Range-topping Avenir trim level added to lineup.
