What's New for 2019: Ford

Watch this space. Next year, we won't have nearly as many cars to describe. That's because Ford plans to axe all of its sedans and hatchbacks, leaving the Mustang as its sole traditional passenger car. Ford will instead fill its showrooms with crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

A new Bronco is coming, and that's exciting. But for now there aren't as many changes. The Ford Focus was the first on the chopping block and the Fiesta and Taurus are due to be phased out by the end of the 2019 model year. Ford may stick with the Fusion for a little longer, but it hasn't given its svelte sedan a date with the Grim Reaper yet.

The good news: The Ford Ranger pickup truck's back, now with turbo-4 power, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a host of trim levels aimed at everyone from commuters to off-roaders. The new Edge ST adds some flavor into an otherwise staid crossover SUV segment, and many of the automaker's models add automatic emergency braking as standard equipment.

Next year, the Ford Bronco returns and we're expecting a redesigned Explorer. Stay tuned.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Ford showroom this year:

2019 Ford Edge

- New Edge ST performance model with 335 horsepower.

- Turbo-4 models add 5 hp.

- Automatic emergency braking now standard on all Edges.

2019 Ford Escape

- Minor trim package changes.

2019 Ford Expedition

- Unchanged.

2019 Ford Explorer

- Power tailgate standard on XLT.

- Minor trim package changes.

2019 Ford F-150

- Minor trim package changes.

- Turbodiesel option added late in 2018.

2019 Ford Fiesta

- Unchanged, but due to be dropped in 2019.

2019 Ford Flex

- Minor trim package changes.

2019 Ford Fusion

- Standard automatic emergency braking.

2019 Ford Mustang

- Bullitt trim package returns to lineup with signature McQueen swagger.

- 1,000-watt audio system added to some trims.

- Active exhaust system standard on base Mustang.

2019 Ford Ranger

- Mid-size pickup nameplate returns to lineup.

- Based on a global design.

- Standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Standard active safety tech.

2019 Ford Taurus

- Unchanged, but due to be dropped in 2019.

2019 Ford Transit

- Minor option package shuffling.

2019 Ford Transit Connect

- New turbodiesel engine option.

- Automatic emergency braking now standard.