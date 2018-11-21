What's New for 2019: Dodge

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
November 21, 2018

Dodge might as well be called America's department of muscle cars.

For 2019, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles division is just as performance-oriented as it was last year, but with some notable changes. The seemingly evergreen Dodge Challenger drops its Demon model in favor of a more honed, track-oriented SRT Hellcat Redeye iteration with less power but more poise. Another version of the Challenger, the R/T Scat Pack 1320, adds the Demon's dragstrip-focused gear. 

Some of those changes make their way to the Dodge Charger, but the rest of the lineup largely carries over. Even the Dodge Journey sticks around for what's likely to be its last year (fingers crossed) before a redesign. 

2019 Dodge Durango

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Dodge showroom this year:

2019 Dodge Challenger
- Demon dropped in favor of SRT Hellcat Redeye.
- New SRT Hellcat Redeye features 797-horsepower engine, track-ready suspension.
- Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 takes Demon's dragstrip gear.
- Standard Challenger R/T Scat Pack arrives as most track-focused model in lineup.

2019 Dodge Charger
- Tweaked lineup with revamped trim levels.
- SRT Hellcat adds after-run chiller from last year's Demon.
- Some models feature new launch assist programming.
- Revised steering and suspension on Charger GT and R/T. 

2019 Dodge Durango
- Minor trim level changes.

2019 Dodge Journey
- SXT trim level dropped.

