Nissan executive woes, Ford new car smell, EPA's heavy truck smog restrictions: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan says CEO Carlos Ghosn lied about salary, misused company money

Nissan said Monday that an internal investigation revealed group CEO Carlos Ghosn allegedly lied to investors about his salary and used company resources for personal expenses.

Apple co-founder not sold on self-driving cars

Based on his experience with his Tesla, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said last week that doesn't believe fully self-driving cars are possible in the near-term.

Scooter renter Lime gets into the car-share business

Lime, best known for bicycle and scooter rentals, wants to try its hand at the car-share business. The company will launch a fleet of Fiat 500 models across Seattle in a bid to expand its business.

2019 Ford Expedition Texas Edition

Ford wants to eradicate new car smell in China

The new car smell is often regarded as one of the best parts of a vehicle purchase. Well, at least across the majority of the globe.

Here's what could happen if you run a red light

From texting to drunk driving, some folks don't understand that driving is a privilege and not a right. Keep your eyes on the road and stay safe, because if you don't you might run a red light. This is what that could look like.

Future electric cars could store energy in carbon-fiber bodies instead of batteries

One day, electric cars may actually store their energy in carbon-fiber bodies and replace the need for heavy batteries. Research published in October from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden shows carbon fiber can operate as electrodes in a lithium-ion battery.

Western Star semi tractor used to promote Fitzgerald Glider Kits

EPA announces tighter smog regulations on heavy trucks

The EPA has loosened or eliminated a lot of regulations since President Trump took office, but last week the agency announced it would tighten regulations on emissions of nitrogen oxides from heavy trucks such as semis.

Faraday Future sues investor claiming takeover "plot"

The story of Faraday Future keeps getting stranger.

