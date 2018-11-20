Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled over second-row seat fastener

2019 Ford Expedition
Sean Szymkowski
November 20, 2018

Ford has issued a new recall for the 2018 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs over a missing J-channel reinforcement bracket. Without the fastener, the second-row seats may not be restrained in the event of a crash.

The automaker announced the recall last Friday, which affects 38,000 Expedition and Navigator models total in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ford built affected SUVs between March 14, 2018, and Aug. 18. The recall only applies to SUVs with second-row bench seats, which did not receive the J-channel reinforcement bracket in the seat track assembly. In some cases, one or both brackets could be missing, and in a crash, the un-fastened seat could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

ALSO SEE: Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks over seat belt fire risk

Ford said dealership technicians will inspect the affected SUVs to check for the J-channel brackets. If one or both parts are missing, dealers will replace the center-seat assembly at no cost to owners. The automaker added it is not aware of any injuries related to the recall, but advised owners to push the second-row seats to the furthest position away from the front cabin.

In addition to the Expedition and Navigator recall, Ford also announced three other campaigns for the 2018 Explorer, 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles, and 2019 Nautilus crossover. Each recall is small in nature and affects less than 500 vehicles in total. Owners will receive notification of the recall campaigns in the weeks to come.

