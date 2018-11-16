2020 Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD, Tesla Autopilot: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Corolla unveiled: More power, style for compact sedan

With the 2020 Corolla Toyota unveiled Thursday at simultaneous events in China and the U.S., the automaker makes its most dramatic effort yet to shed the small car's stodgy image.

2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV teased ahead of LA revival

After rumors swirled at the start of 2018 over a reborn Honda Passport, the brand has confirmed the nameplate's revival. Honda teased the forthcoming mid-size crossover SUV on Thursday (#ThrowbackThursday) and announced the model will make its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

Google's Waymo to launch driverless taxi service in two months

Waymo, Google and parent company Alphabet's self-driving car subsidiary, plans to launch its first self-driving taxi service in the next two months.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota Camry, Avalon receive TRD treatment

Toyota will use the upcoming 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce new TRD versions of its Camry and Avalon sedans.

2020 Toyota Corolla revealed, hybrid powertrain coming

Following the reveal of a redesigned Corolla Hatchback at the start of the year, Toyota has now followed up with the reveal of a redesigned Corolla sedan.

This 2005 Ford GT was never titled, and it's now for sale

Ford's (in)famous vetting process for its modern GT supercar is fairly intense, but there's perhaps something even better for sale currently. This 2005 Ford GT is brand new, never titled, and only shows 6 miles on the odometer.

Tesla Autopilot

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla fatal crash rate with Autopilot still no better than with human drivers

Since Tesla’s Autopilot was introduced back in October 2014, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made extravagant claims about its superior safety. Last month, reacting to what Musk considers sensationalized media coverage of Tesla accidents, the company released the first of its promised quarterly safety updates.

Toyota Corolla hybrid will join Prius next year

The redesigned 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan will soon spawn a hybrid variant, the first gasoline-electric version of the automaker's popular compact car.

Panasonic says solid-state batteries are still 10 years off

While scientists and automakers around the world are racing to develop solid-state batteries for electric cars, Panasonic says don't hold your breath.