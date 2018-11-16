2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk floor mats recalled

A minor floor mat imperfection could cause the accelerator pedal to become stuck in certain 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk models. Parent automaker Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for the high-performance SUV last month, according to government filings released Thursday.

The driver's side floor mat may not have sufficient clearance between the floor and the accelerator pedal. The lack of clearance could trap the accelerator pedal and keep it from returning to its neutral position. If the pedal does get stuck, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will accelerate. The problem shows some similarities to the massive "unintended acceleration" recall that plagued Toyota and Lexus vehicles in 2010. Unintended acceleration increases the risk of a crash.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

FCA said 4,822 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUVs could have the faulty driver's side floor mat. And the automaker made aware that drivers can stop the car even if the pedal does become stuck. In the event the accelerator pedal cannot return to its neutral position, a driver should apply the brake pedal. This will initiate a brake-throttle override for the engine, which will return the engine to idle even if the accelerator is stuck in a different position. Owners can also remove the floor mat for the time being.

The automaker expects the recall to begin Dec.18 when owners should begin to receive notice via mail. Dealer technicians will inspect the SUV's floor mat and replace it should it be out of spec.