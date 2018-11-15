BMW M340i, Frankencar, California's carpool lane stickers: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 BMW M340i revealed with more sporting aspirations

On Tuesday, BMW expanded its M Performance range with the 2020 M340i sedan.

Ford, Walmart team up for self-driving delivery program

Ford and Walmart have teamed up to launch a new self-driving delivery service pilot with the help of Postmates.

Chinese Ford partner Zotye gears up to sell crossover SUV in U.S.

For years, the Chinese have promised to break into the U.S. market, and a second automaker has revealed its plans to finally do just that. Zotye, which works with Ford to build cars in China, detailed plans on Tuesday to begin selling a crossover SUV in the U.S. in 2020.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists

From Motor Authority:

Frankencar 2019: The best of our Best Car To Buy nominees

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 just clobbered the competition to be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019. It's easy to understand why, but that doesn't mean we didn't like the four other finalists. In fact, we'd like to incorporate elements of each to create the perfect Frankencar from parts of our five Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists.

Ford is about to auction off a second GT for charity

A 2017 Ford GT was sold at auction at the start of the year and managed to fetch $2.55 million from its winning bidder. Unlike some of the other GTs sold at auction, though, this one had Ford's full blessing as the proceeds were donated to charity.

Plug-in hybrid dropped from Cadillac CT6 lineup for 2019

Cadillac's CT6 enters the 2019 model year with a series of comprehensive updates, but unfortunately it also loses its plug-in hybrid option launched just two years ago.

2018 Toyota Prius c

From Green Car Reports:

Look for new gridlock-busting purple California Clean Air stickers

California electric-car drivers have a new color to keep track of. Starting New Year's Day 2019, the state will issue updated Clean Air stickers that allow electric cars purchased after January 1 to access the state's carpool lanes, even without a carpool inside.

Commentary: Tesla's carrot sells more electric cars than California's stick

If you build them, they will come—as long as what you build is attractive.

Tesla will soon be compatible with all DC fast charging—in Europe

When the Tesla Model 3 arrives in Europe in early 2019, it will carry a special toolkit: the ability to charge—quickly—in more places than any other electric vehicle.