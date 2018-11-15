2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV teased ahead of LA revival

After rumors swirled at the start of 2018 over a reborn Honda Passport, the brand has confirmed the nameplate's revival. Honda teased the forthcoming mid-size crossover SUV on Thursday (#ThrowbackThursday) and announced the model will make its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

The brand didn't reveal much about the 2019 Honda Passport, but confirmed it will slot between the compact CR-V and full-size Pilot. The sizing pegs it squarely as a rival to the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano, and soon-to-launch Chevrolet Blazer. The 2019 Passport will also likely share a platform with the larger Pilot as Honda revealed the new crossover SUV will be built at its Lincoln, Alabama, plant—also where the Pilot calls its production home.

2019 Honda Passport teaser

Honda said the crossover SUV is a "powerful and off-road-capable" vehicle. That ethos traces its roots back to the original Passport that debuted for the 1994 model year, though the original was hardly a Honda. The original SUV was actually a re-badged Isuzu Rodeo, itself a truck-based five-seat SUV. Honda pulled the Passport from the market in 2002 in favor of the more car-like Pilot.

While the crossover SUV will make its full debut in Los Angeles, Honda plans to reveal the 2019 Passport online a day before on Nov. 27 via a YouTube livestream. The online event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Shoppers will find the new Passport a dealerships come early 2019.