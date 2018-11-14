Active safety tech, Aston Martin DBX SUV, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS: Automatic emergency braking reduces crashes in GM vehicles

Sometimes technology is a good thing. New research presented by the IIHS Tuesday shows automatic emergency braking systems helped reduce the number of collisions and crash-related injuries in General Motors vehicles.

What's New for 2019: Jeep

It'll be hard for Jeep to follow up on last year. For 2019, America's off-road brand redesigned its Wrangler to be more comfortable in town and more capable where there's no cell service.

GM's Maven car-share service will add outside brands next year

General Motors' Maven car-share will make a big change next year. The brand's Peer Cars service let users share non-GM vehicles, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Monday. The move could be a step toward Maven allowing users to rent out non-vehicle items, too.

2020 Aston Martin DBX prototype

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin reveals DBX name, first prototype for SUV

Aston Martin on Wednesday gave us our first look at its highly anticipated SUV with the reveal of an early prototype.

Cadillac's Blackwing V-8 in CT6-V gets its own logo

Forget Cadillac's Northstar. The future is Blackwing, and it starts with the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque to debut Nov. 22

Dynamically designed and arrestingly attractive, the Range Rover Evoque has won plenty of praise since its 2012 debut, even though it may not be the best driving experience in small premium SUV segment.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek first drive

From Green Car Reports:

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in all-electric range revealed

New documents reveal that the upcoming 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will have about 25 miles of all-electric range, according to its EPA estimate.

Wind and solar cost less than coal for power

Producing renewable electricity is cheaper than running old coal plants, a new report from investment firm Lazard shows.

50 million VWs, Faraday Future exodus Tesla Track Mode: Today's Car News

VW announced plans to build almost as many electric cars as it did diesels. Faraday Future's last founding executive steps away. Tesla introduces Track Mode on Model 3 Performance cars. And we hear which electric car our Twitter followers would buy in our latest poll results. All this and more on Green Car Reports.