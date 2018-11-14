2020 BMW M340i revealed with more sporting aspirations

On Tuesday, BMW expanded its M Performance range with the 2020 M340i sedan.

The 2020 BMW M340i features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 to make 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to either the rear wheels or the brand's xDrive all-wheel-drive system via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Buyers should note the M340i takes over duties from the previous 340i variant. Consider it a sweet spot within the 3-Series lineup—sportier than the standard car, but less enthusiast-oriented than the M3.

Other performance goodies BMW has packed in include a continuously variable suspension (an adaptive M suspension will be available), larger upgraded brakes, and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The front fascia also features sporty touches over the standard 330i to match the M340i's added capability.

BMW plans to unveil the M340i in person at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show later this month. It joins the previously announced 330i as part of the 2020 3-Series lineup. Look for both cars to launch in summer 2019 as 2020 models. Eventually, the German brand will continue to flesh out the 3-Series lineup with a sport wagon that may not be sold in the U.S. and a new M3 that almost certainly will be offered here.