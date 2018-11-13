2019 Mazda CX-5, BMW 340i, VW's electric promise: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mazda CX-5 adds 2.5-liter turbo engine option, new Signature trim level

A new 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine headlines updates to the 2019 Mazda CX-5. The brand's compact crossover also benefits from a new range-topping Signature trim level with softer leather upholstery and real wood trim inside.

Mercedes-Benz, Bosch to test self-driving cars in California

Mercedes-Benz and German supplier Bosch have announced they will begin a self-driving car pilot service next year in California.

Best Car To Buy 2019: Meet the runners-up

The 2019 Subaru Forester wowed us enough during our annual Best Car To Buy testing to take home our biggest award of the year. It wasn't an easy task for the Forester to nudge its way ahead during our testing.

2020 BMW M340i xDrive

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW M340i is your 382-horsepower sport sedan sweet spot

BMW will use this month's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce the new M340i sport sedan.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison to start at $48,045

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, which adds a host of extra off-road goodies, will start at $48,045 when it goes on sale in January. The price reflects an extended cab model; crew cabs start at $49,645. Prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

"Baby Driver" Subaru WRX, "Fast & Furious" star cars head to auction

Three separate auctions should command the attention of movie buffs and car enthusiasts alike.

VW MEB platform

From Green Car Reports:

VW is planning to build 50 million electric vehicles

Volkswagen already had ambitious goals to ramp up electric-vehicle production to a rate of up to three million EVs annually by 2025, and potentially hit 10 million vehicles around 2027 if all goes right. But its plans look even more bullish on electric cars, considering the number of vehicles it's now supposedly signed up to build over a longer stretch of years: 50 million.

Which car would you pick as Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2019? Twitter poll results

Now that we've named the Tesla Model 3 as Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019, it's time to see what our readers picked.

Why haven't you bought a Tesla Model 3 yet? Take our Twitter poll

We just named the Tesla Model 3 Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy for 2019 for its combination of innovation, functionality, and performance.