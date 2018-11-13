VW now lets Apple users unlock their cars with Siri

VW announced on Monday that its smartphone app now supports Siri commands for Apple users. Notably, Apple users can now unlock and lock their Volkswagen with a Siri voice command.

After a user logs into the Car-Net app, a handful of new functions will be available with the typical "Hey, Siri" voice command. VW said Apple users can simply say, "Hey, Siri, lock my car" and Car-Net will execute the function. For those with an Apple Watch, the function is extra handy.

Additionally, Car-Net also adds several new shortcuts for Siri. Owners can stop and start charging their car, work the defroster and climate control, and ask Siri where an owner parked his or her car. Outside of the car, Siri commands also extend to the ability to check fuel/charge range and flash and honk commands.

Car-Net continues to include a host of extra features for VW owners, too. The platform includes safety and security functions, guide and inform, and app connect. Those who purchase a new properly equipped VW vehicle receive a six-month free trial of safety and security features, which include automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and more. Guide and inform features include fuel prices, sports scores, movie information, and weather data via the in-vehicle navigation system. The functions work with a three-month SiriusXM Travel Link trial.

The latest updates for Apple users work with devices running iOS 12 and the updated app is available now.