2019 Mazda CX-5 adds 2.5-liter turbo engine option, new Signature trim level

A new 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine headlines updates to the 2019 Mazda CX-5. The brand's compact crossover also benefits from a new range-topping Signature trim level with softer leather upholstery and real wood trim inside.

Mazda announced details for the 2019 CX-5 at the 2018 Seattle auto show after the refreshed crossover SUV made its initial debut in Japan last month. Buyers will still find a familiar 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-4 engine under the hood, but higher trims will be available with the new 2.5-liter turbo. It's the same turbocharged engine that was once exclusive to the Mazda CX-9, and most recently found its way to the Mazda 6 mid-size sedan.

2019 Mazda CX-5

In the CX-5, the engine—officially called the Skyactiv-G 2.5T—produces 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Those figures are healthy improvements over the standard 2.5-liter engine, which makes 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Notably, the full 250 hp is unlocked on 93 octane fuel; 87 octane will shave power to 227 hp.

Mazda pairs either engine to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Power heads to the front wheels, but all-wheel drive is optional for 2019.

The Japanese brand also claims enhanced curvy and straight road stability with its standard G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) on all CX-5 models. The original system helped make steering response more precise with a slight shift in engine output to move weight to the front wheels when the driver turned the wheel. The latest improvement to GVC Plus also adds a touch of the brakes to the outer front wheels to further improve steering response. The system isn't mechanical, but rather is software controlled.

Additionally, Mazda engineers tweaked the suspension profile for a smoother ride and to reduce friction when the crossover encounters bumps in the road.

2019 Mazda CX-5

Like the CX-9 and 6 sedan, the CX-5 receives Mazda's Signature trim level. Buyers will find Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats with real wood trim and satin chrome accents. The Signature trim also adds a different leather-wrapped steering wheel, frameless rearview mirror, black headliner, and ambient LED interior lighting. New features available for 2019 include cooled seats, a reconfigurable 7.0-inch center gauge screen, and power-folding mirrors.

The 2019 CX-5 will reach dealers this fall, but Mazda said it will provide pricing and full specs for the crossover at a later date. Expect the 2019 model to still start around the current 2018's $24,000 base price.