Best Car To Buy Awards: Subaru Forester, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Tesla Model 3: What's New @ The Car Connection

Subaru Forester: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2019

Some crossover SUVs have more style, others have more features. The scrappy 2019 Subaru Forester climbed to the top of our ratings with its unbeatable blend of everyday practicality and value.

2020 Toyota Corolla to bow Nov. 15

With the debut next week of its 2020 Corolla, Toyota will emphasize the global nature of its compact sedan.

Subaru Legacy, Outback recalled for invalid fuel range display software

A software malfunction may incorrectly show the "miles-to-empty" figure, and the low-fuel light may not illuminate on 2018 Subaru Outback and 2018 Subaru Legacy vehicles, which prompted Subaru last week to issue a recall for its popular models.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

From Motor Authority:

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019

Each year the Motor Authority editors place our butts in a slew of new luxury and performance cars. We drive them on the road and on the track. We treat them like we own them and like we stole them.

F-Type rally car celebrates 70 years of Jaguar sports cars

Jaguar has developed a pair of F-Type Convertible rally cars to celebrate 70 years of its sports car heritage. In particular, they give a nod to Jaguar's first sports car, the XK120 introduced in 1948. We'll just ignore the SS-100 launched the previous decade by SS Cars, the company that was renamed Jaguar in 1945.

Ford GT and Mercedes-AMG GT use same gearbox, Ford's costs much more

Supercars are exotic machines with expensive parts. Many of those parts are sourced from suppliers but can only be bought through the brands when it comes time for a repair. According to a Friday report from Road & Track, the Ford GT and Mercedes-AMG GT share a gearbox, but Ford charges a lot more for it.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Green Car Reports:

Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2019.

VW, Mercedes-Benz agree to fix diesels in Germany

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have each agreed to spend up to $3,430 in Germany to update their older diesel cars with new emissions systems that comply with regulations, Reuters reported Thursday.

Chevrolet adds hydrogen-powered Silverado concept to the mix

Hydrogen fuel cells may have a place on the battlefield.