Mercedes-Benz, Bosch to test self-driving cars in California

Self-driving Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
November 13, 2018

Mercedes-Benz and German supplier Bosch have announced they will begin a self-driving car pilot service next year in California.

Mercedes parent Daimler said last week that the public self-driving car test service will roll out in San Jose, California, in the second quarter of 2019. Daimer and Bosch have worked together quietly on the technology that will be deployed in Mercedes-Benz test vehicles. Its announcement puts them within striking distance of General Motors and its Cruise Automation subsidiary. GM also plans to start a self-driving ride-sharing service by the end of 2019.

Mercedes-Benz will provide rides in a self-driving S-Class luxury sedan with routes that run between downtown San Jose and the city's west side. Daimer, Bosch, and the city have signed a memorandum of understanding to "pursue and finalize" the service, according to the report.

READ THIS: Daimler, Bosch take self-driving taxi project to Silicon Valley competitors

Daimler said in June that it intended to launch a self-driving pilot service for the public in Silicon Valley. Then, the automaker said the self-driving cars would still include a steering wheel and a safety driver. The automaker added a "selected user community" will have the ability to hail a self-driving car for transportation when the service launches. 

The automaker has focused on the self-driving car's vehicle system, while Bosch has worked on key elements such as sensors for the prototype vehicles. Both companies want to introduce a finalized self-driving car in 2021.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Subaru Forester: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2019 Subaru Forester: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2019
Best Car To Buy 2019: Previous winners Best Car To Buy 2019: Previous winners
2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions 2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions
2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615 2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.