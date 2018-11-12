Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 airbag deployment fix rolls out

In September, owners of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 began to voice concerns over side-curtain airbags that would deploy suddenly while he or she tackled light off-road trails. The brand said last week it finally has a fix for the airbag deployment issue.

Chevrolet said last week that it will fix all Colorado ZR2s for free with a software update for the side-curtain airbags' calibration. The recalibration should stop the airbags from deploying with slight sensitivity while drivers take the truck off-roading. After all, that's what the Colorado ZR2 is made fto door.

The brand said it's aware of 11 instances when the truck suddenly deployed its airbags. Chevrolet added it's working with those owners to reimburse them for repair costs. The over-sensitive software would believe the truck was involved in a rollover crash while a driver tackled some rock crawling or other off-road trails. None of the 11 trucks were involved in a wreck, which left owners with costly repair bills. In every case, OnStar was contacted and the seat belt tensioners locked up after airbag deployment—both standard actions in GM vehicles.

In Chevy's acknowledgment of the airbag issue, the brand added it's glad owners are using their trucks as intended—to hit the trails and experience the off-road prowess baked into the mid-size pickup.

The Colorado ZR2's update is now available from all Chevrolet dealerships. A technician will perform the software update the next time the truck arrives for service, or owners can schedule an appointment to perform the update now. Chevy offers the update free to owners.