Jeep SUV recall, Tesla Model 3 Performance, VW electric pricing: What's New @ The Car Connection

Jeep Renegade and Cherokee recalled for fuel pressure, transmission problems

Jeep last week issued two separate recalls for a pair of its crossover SUVs, the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Cherokee.

Kia Stinger recalled over wiring harness fire risk

Kia Stinger owners should watch their mailboxes next month for a recall notice. The Korean brand's sport sedan has been recalled over the potential for a wiring harness to short circuit, which increases the risk of a fire.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

Close your eyes and picture a sports car that won’t bankrupt your 401k. For most of us who aren’t members of royal families that car looks a lot like the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, a small wonder and long-running staple for the automaker.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Motor Authority:

Tesla Model 3 Performance adds "Track mode," system detailed

Tesla has officially begun rolling out its awaited "Track mode" for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. The electric-car maker confirmed the release via Twitter on Thursday and released details on how the system works on its website.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain spy shots

Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated version has just been spotted.

BMW M8 enters final round of testing

BMW isn't taking its time with additional variants of its revived 8-Series. The coupe is still a month out from showrooms but the German automaker has already revealed the 8-Series Convertible, and soon there will be a more practical 8-Series Gran Coupe and high-performance M8 as well.

VW MEB platform

From Green Car Reports:

Base price of VW's electric cars could be as low as $21,000

Volkswagen plans to price its new generation of upcoming fully electric vehicles lower than it had previously hinted—as low as 18,000 euros for Europe, or about $21,000 for an entry-level fully electric model that will launch there in late 2019.

Best deals on electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars for November 2018

With the new 2019 model year in full swing, and the holidays around the corner, a lot of consumers are looking for new cars.

Tesla bumps price of Autopilot post-delivery

After removing its former Full Self-Driving Mode feature, Tesla is doubling down on selling Enhanced Autopilot.