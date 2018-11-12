Subaru Legacy, Outback recalled for invalid fuel range display software

A software malfunction may incorrectly show the "miles-to-empty" figure, and the low-fuel light may not illuminate on 2018 Subaru Outback and 2018 Subaru Legacy vehicles, which prompted Subaru last week to issue a recall for its popular models.

If the trip computer software doesn't work properly, an empty tank could cause the car to stall suddenly without warning and increase the risk of a crash. Subaru said in documents filed with the NHTSA on Nov. 1 that all 2018 Legacy and Outback models will be included in the recall and estimates every vehicle was built with the faulty software. In total, 228,648 vehicles are included.

Subaru said the software glitch is especially possible as the car reaches the end of a tank of fuel.

2018 Subaru Outback

The automaker said dealers will reprogram the combination meter software to fix the miles-to-empty calculation. The glitch was corrected for 2019 model year cars and only affects 2018 vehicles.

There is no determined date for when the recall will begin, but the automaker said owners will receive notification within 60 days. If the reprogramming tools are not available when an owner receives notice, he or she will receive a second notice when the proper tools are available.

This is the second large-scale recall to surround Subaru. The brand also said it will conduct a recall for 140,000 Subaru Impreza, Crosstrek, and BRZ models over a faulty valve spring that could cause the engine to stall. That recall is expected to begin next month and could take up to 13 hours to remedy.