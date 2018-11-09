2019 Ram 1500 performs well in crash tests but misses IIHS Top Safety Pick

Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
November 9, 2018

The 2019 Ram 1500 performed well in the IIHS' crash tests, but it missed out on a Top Safety Pick award due to its headlights.

The independent safety body said the new Ram 1500 is much improved over the previous model when it comes to crash integrity on Thursday. The pickup earned "Good" ratings in all six crash tests. Ram's previous Ram model received "Marginal" ratings in the driver-side small overlap front test and the roof strength test. The optional automatic emergency braking system earned a "Superior" rating. 

However, the "Good" ratings in the small-overlap front test only apply to the 2019 Ram 1500 models built after July when the brand improved the cab mounts in the truck's frame.

Last year, the Ram 1500 was one of the worst performers in the roof-strength test. The test involves pushing a metal plate against the vehicle's roof at a slow speed; while most new vehicles earn a "Good" rating, the previous Ram 1500 only received a "Marginal" rating. This year, the 2019 Ram 1500 earned a "Good" rating.

READ THIS: US to allow brighter, self-dimming headlights on new cars 

The IIHS lauded the optional automatic emergency braking system. In tests, the big pickup avoided a crash at speeds between 12 mph and 25 mph.

Despite the improvements, the full-size pickup's headlights were the truck's downfall. A "Marginal" headlight rating kept the Ram 1500 away from a coveted Top Safety Pick. Either an "Acceptable" or "Good" rating nets the top accolade. Many new vehicles miss out on the award due to their headlights.

That could soon change, though. The NHTSA submitted changes to current regulations last month to allow brighter self-dimming headlights on U.S. roads. The change in regulations will allow automakers to fit vehicles with more advanced matrix LED systems, as many already do in Europe. The headlights default to the high-beam setting, but dim specific portions to keep from blinding other motorists and pedestrians.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Best Car To Buy 2019: Previous winners Best Car To Buy 2019: Previous winners
2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions 2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions
2019 Subaru Forester Sport review update: Crossover plays the name game 2019 Subaru Forester Sport review update: Crossover plays the name game
2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615 2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.