What's New for 2019: Jeep

It'll be hard for Jeep to follow up on last year. For 2019, America's off-road brand redesigned its Wrangler to be more comfortable in town and more capable where there's no cell service.

This year, the newsmakers are the popular Cherokee and Renegade crossover SUVs. Both models see newly optional turbo-4 engines added to their lineups—a 2.0-liter in the Cherokee and a 1.3-liter in the pint-size Renegade.

Otherwise, Jeep mostly shuffled trim packages around its lineup. Enthusiasts can look forward to a new Jeep pickup truck based on the Wrangler that's due any day.

2018 Jeep Renegade

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Jeep showroom this year

2018 Jeep Cherokee

- Newly optional 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine

- Revised exterior styling

- Updated infotainment software

2019 Jeep Compass

- New Upland and High Altitude trim packages

- Adaptive cruise control newly available

- Sport, Latitude trims add 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts now standard

- Updated infotainment software with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

- Limited X trim level adds SRT styling features with upgraded leather upholstery

- Three new paint colors

2019 Jeep Renegade

- New 1.3-liter turbo-4 replaces last year's 1.4-liter turbo-4

- Turbo-4 is only on Limited and Trailhawk trims

2019 Jeep Wrangler

- Unchanged after last year's redesign