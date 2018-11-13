What's New for 2019: Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
November 13, 2018

After adding a pair of crossover SUVs to its lineup last year, VW for 2019 reworked its passenger car lineup. 

A new VW Jetta joins the lineup, now riding on a more advanced platform shared with the Golf. The latest Jetta's 1.4-liter turbo-4 delivers 40 mpg on the highway and decent passing power. 

After 2019, we'll say goodbye to the VW Beetle. The retro-inspired model rides off into the sunset for the third time, but it's safe to bet that VW will eventually find a reason to bring it back.

Certain versions of the VW Golf now use downsized turbo-4 that's less powerful but likely to be less thirsty and the Passat lineup shrinks to just a handful of configurations. VW made fewer changes to its Tiguan and Atlas crossover SUVs for 2019.  

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a VW showroom this year:

2019 VW Atlas
- Automatic emergency braking now standard on all versions

2019 VW Beetle
- Final Edition trim level says goodbye to iconic two-door

2019 VW Golf
- Front-wheel-drive non-GTIs now feature 1.4-liter turbo-4 in place of last year's 1.8-liter
- GTI Rabbit Edition limited-run model
- Minor trim level changes on most other Golfs

2019 VW Jetta
- Redesigned model available in S, SE, and SEL trim levels
- Standard 1.4-liter turbo-4 paired to 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmissions
- Active safety tech optional on base trim, standard otherwise
- Sportier Jetta GLI set to follow

2019 VW Passat
- Passat GT dropped
- Lineup pared to Wolfsburg and SE R-Line trim levels
- Active safety tech newly standard

2019 VW Tiguan
- Unchanged after last year's redesign

