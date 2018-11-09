What's New for 2019: Acura

2019 Acura ILX
November 9, 2018

Honda's luxury division is starting to learn what buyers want: luxurious crossover SUVs. A long-overdue update to the brand's compact RDX arrives for 2019, ushering in a new infotainment system that's likely to spread to other Acura models.

The RDX isn't the only new thing in Acura dealers this year. The automaker's ILX sedan has a revised look, but its underpinnings still share more in common with the last-generation Honda Civic. The ILX gains a new A-Spec trim level that's marginally sportier and Acura extended the same semi-zippy package to its MDX crossover, too.  

2019 Acura NSX

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Acura showroom this year:

2019 Acura ILX
- Revamped styling
- Wider active safety tech availability
- Sporty ILX A-Spec trim package

2019 Acura MDX
- New A-Spec appearance package

2019 Acura NSX
- Minor styling updates
- New paint color choices
- Stiffer stabilizer bars and suspension revisions
- Revised tires

2019 Acura RDX
- Redesigned model with more spacious interior
- Turbo-4 engine rated at 272 horsepower
- Choice of front- or all-wheel drive
- New infotainment software and interface with laptop-like touchpad 

2019 Acura RLX
- Changes to come

2019 Acura TLX
- Wider A-Spec package availability

