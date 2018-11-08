Ford's scooters, Best Car To Buy 2019, Electric Harley-Davidson: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford buys Spin, skates into scooter business

Ford is taking its mobility business on two wheels. The U.S. automaker said Wednesday it purchased scooter company Spin to expand its mobility services.

NHTSA to probe Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain crossover SUV windshield wipers

The NHTSA has opened a new investigation into the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain's wiper blades. The government agency will probe both vehicles after a previous recall in 2016 addressed wiper failure, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Toyota recalls Scion xA for faulty airbag system

Toyota has initiated a recall for the Scion xA over an electrical short that may fault the car's airbag system.

ECD Land Rover Range Rover Classic

From Motor Authority:

Best Car To Buy 2019: Cars that didn't make the cut

Each year our editorial team spends countless hours driving hundreds of new cars, trucks, and SUVs. It's harder than one thinks to sort through the good, the bad, and the great, but it's a job we don't take lightly.

Florida's ECD now offers restored Range Rover Classics

Florida's ECD has made a name for itself in recent years with its range of restored and restomodded Land Rover Defenders. In fact, the company's name is an acronym for “East Coast Defender.”

Next-gen Mazda 3 to debut at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Mazda on Thursday provided a glimpse at the next-generation Mazda 3 sedan and hatch and confirmed the reveal for this month's 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle

From Green Car Reports:

Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle to go into production

Back in 2014, Harley-Davidson made a lot of noise about its silent electric Livewire motorcycle concept. But the company's been mum ever since about whether it ever planned to build it—until now.

E-bike maker sees space for bare-bones electric car in congested cities

A Danish bicycle and e-bike company, Biomega, has shown an open-wheel concept car that takes the sculpted, less-is-more ideas of Scandinavian design to new extremes—to what may be a regulatory impossibility in the U.S.

Robyn Denholm appointed new Tesla board chairwoman

Tesla's board has promoted from within to fill the role of chairman, replacing Elon Musk, who agreed to step down in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.