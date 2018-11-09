Kia Stinger recalled over wiring harness fire risk

Kia Stinger owners should watch their mailboxes next month for a recall notice. The Korean brand's sport sedan has been recalled over the potential for a wiring harness to short circuit, which increases the risk of a fire.

The recall potentially affects 16,011 2018 Stinger models, according to paperwork the brand filed with the NHTSA last month. Kia said vehicles built between July 20, 2017 and June 8, 2018, may have a wiring harness that could come in contact with a burr on the left fender apron. If the harness and burr do make contact, the wire insulation could be damaged and lead to a short circuit. Should heat build in the short circuit, it may lead to a fire.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Kia Stinger Review

Kia said owners may see a dashboard warning light that could indicate the problem. Either the "malfunction indicator light" will illuminate, or the car could enter a "limp" mode.

Dealers will inspect the front wiring harness for damage. If a technician finds damage, the part will be replaced free of charge and a plug inserted to cover the hole where the harness may contact the fender. However, even if the wiring harness remains in good condition, the car will still receive a plug to ensure future damage won't occur.

Vehicles made after June 8 have the correct fender stamping and the harness is not subject to damage. Kia expects to start the recall on Dec. 20