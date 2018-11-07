2019 Honda Accord, VW pickup concept, Faraday's future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615

The 2019 Honda Accord soldiers into the new model year with a $150 price increase across the board compared to last year, the automaker said last week.

Uber ready to restart self-driving car tests

Following a fatal crash this past March, Uber is ready to resume self-driving car tests on public roads.

Subaru to recall 140,000 cars over stall risk

Subaru last week said that it will recall about 140,000 vehicles in the U.S. to address a faulty engine component that could cause the vehicles to stall. The recall covers the Impreza, XV Crosstrek, and BRZ sports car. A number of the cars included in the recall are subject to a separate Toyota recall, as the BRZ was sold as the Scion FR-S during the affected model years.

Volkswagen Tarok compact pickup concept

From Motor Authority:

VW unveils compact pickup concept, but not for US

Volkswagen used the São Paulo, Brazil motor show to debut a concept for a compact pickup truck on Tuesday.

VW the latest to join Baidu's Apollo self-driving car program

There has been a flurry of announcements concerning the Apollo self-driving car program of Chinese tech giant Baidu in the past week.

Volvo certified vehicle program now includes unlimited mileage warranty

Volvo announced its revised Certified by Volvo pre-owned vehicle program on Thursday, and it has a new offer to attract buyers. Each certified pre-owned Volvo will come with an unlimited mileage warranty.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype

From Green Car Reports:

GoFundMe campaign aims to keep Faraday Future employees afloat

When some companies fall on hard financial times, they turn to Wall St. to sell stock or to banks to get loans.

Finalist for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019: Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace is a front-runner—the first fully electric, longer-range vehicle from a long-established luxury brand.

Finalist for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019: Hyundai Kona Electric

In our quest to find Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is shaping up to be the “no drama” candidate.