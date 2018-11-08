Jeep Renegade and Cherokee recalled for fuel pressure, transmission problems

Jeep last week issued two separate recalls for a pair of its crossover SUVs, the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Cherokee.

The Renegade's recall covers a potential loss of fuel pressure, while the Cherokee's transmission calibration could cause its engine to stall.

The Renegade recall affects 21,104 vehicles from the 2017 and 2018 model years. According to paperwork filed with the NHTSA, fuel pressure may drop in high-altitude driving during "high power demand" instances. Loss of fuel pressure may ultimately lead to the engine stalling, which increases the likelihood of a crash. Jeep said in government filings that it will notify owners no sooner than Dec. 6 via mail and dealerships will replace the fuel pump free of charge.

2019 Jeep Renegade

The replacement fuel pump will include a fix to an out of specification part inside the component's inlet cover.

Jeep's second recall for the Cherokee affects up to 86,053 vehicles from the 2019 model year fitted with the 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. Jeep said the affected vehicles may have been built with a transmission calibration that will not work properly as a driver decelerates. Ultimately, the engine may stall if the software doesn't react correctly.

Technicians will inspect the powertrain control module and transmission control module for the issue and perform a reflash with new software to remedy the issue. Owners should receive notice by mail no earlier than Dec. 8 when Jeep expects to begin the recall campaign.