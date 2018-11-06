Best Car To Buy cuts, Jaguar racing series, Infiniti's new engine tech: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2019: What didn't make the cut

Whittling through the list of new cars this year for our Best Car To Buy 2019 nominees was no easy task. Nearly every major automaker debuted at least one redesigned model, touting it for its safety, its performance, its spacious interior, or its innovative features.

Volvo introduces unlimited-mileage warranty for certified used cars

High-mile drivers, take note: Volvo said last week that it now offers an unlimited-mileage warranty on its certified pre-owned vehicles. The Swedish luxury brand added the unlimited-mileage coverage can be customized to a specific customer's desires.

2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions

Coinciding with the end of daylight saving time, Toyota unveiled last week Nightshade special editions for its 2019 Toyota Camry sedan and 2019 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV.

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar launching new racing series for wealthy to play with XE SV Project 8

It appears Jaguar has some spare XE SV Project 8s lying around because a batch of them will be tapped for a new one-make racing series. Top Gear reported on Oct. 26 that the brand will launch the Series Elite one-make race series with the XE SV Project 8 as the star car. Oh, and it's exclusively for "high net worth individuals" who happen to be over 50 years old.

Lincoln Aviator's warning chimes were recorded by Detroit Symphony Orchestra

When the Lincoln Aviator makes its debut in production form, it will have a little piece of Detroit engrained within it. Instead of using computer-generated tones, Lincoln approached the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) to record the luxury SUV's warning chimes, the brand revealed on Monday. The orchestra accepted the challenge.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon spy shots

Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated version has just been spotted.

2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive

From Green Car Reports:

Elaborate engine: Variable-compression Infiniti yields small efficiency gains

Turbocharging has mostly not lived up to its billing of being the savior of internal-combustion engine technology.

Which car would you pick as Best Car To Buy 2019? Take our Twitter poll

We've announced our final three contenders for Green Car Reports' Best Car to Buy 2019. They include the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Jaguar I-Pace, and the Tesla Model 3.

Study draws link between climate and weather—via jet stream

For some, the evidence of global warming is hard to accept, especially when it has been difficult to draw the link between individual storms and an increase in atmospheric greenhouse gasses.