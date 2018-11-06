Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled over powertrain module, fire risk

Another recall has stung the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. The automaker filed the recall with the NHTSA last month over the minivan's powertrain control module.

In some cases, the powertrain control module may cause an improper engine start after the Pacifica Hybrid operates in electric mode. The improper engine start may lead to extra fuel entering the exhaust catalyst unburned and increase the risk of a fire. The engine could also stall should it not start up properly, Chrysler said in government filings.

When the engine attempts to take over propulsion from the hybrid powertrain, Chrysler said it may mis-synchronize 360 degrees out of phase. Thus, the electric motor will also continue to spin as the engine takes in fuel. The unburned fuel will make its way to the catalyst and could potentially ignite.

The recall covers 10,012 units of the plug-in hybrid minivan built for the 2017 and 2018 model years. Owners will begin receiving recall notices by mail no earlier than Dec. 8 when Chrysler expects to begin the recall. The automaker said it will update the powertrain controller module free of charge and also inspect the catalytic converter. A technician will also replace the latter should the part be found to be faulty.

This is the second major recall for the Pacifica Hybrid. Last year, Chrysler recalled every 2017 hybrid van over faulty battery diodes. At the time, the automaker also halted orders for the minivan as it worked out a fix for the problem.