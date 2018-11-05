2019 Subaru Forester Sport driven, Ford's self-driving cars, Best Car To Buy: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Forester Sport review update: Crossover plays the name game

The 2019 Subaru Forester Sport is a new name but not a new concept. The last-generation Subaru Forester XT had more power than it needed from a raucous turbo-4 pulled from the WRX four-door sedan that made 250 horsepower and a wall of torque. In the Forester XT, it propelled the crossover to 60 mph in around seven seconds, silly for a tall-riding family wagon.

Best Car To Buy 2019: Previous winners

We'll soon announce The Car Connection's top award: Best Car To Buy 2019. As its title suggests, the award goes to the new car we think best handles the realities of everyday life.

2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions

Coinciding with the end of daylight savings time, Toyota unveiled last week Nightshade special editions for its 2019 Toyota Camry sedan and 2019 Toyota Highlander crossover SUVs.

Ford and Baidu self-driving car prototype

From Motor Authority:

Ford partners with Chinese tech giant Baidu to test Level 4 self-driving cars

Ford and Chinese internet services giant Baidu have joined forces to develop self-driving technology.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus picks Connecticut for new plant

American sports car manufacturer and race team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus on Thursday revealed the first details on a new plant to be assembled in Connecticut.

Aston Martin hints at 2-tone option for Valkyrie hypercar

Aston Martin has revealed the latest design for its Valkyrie as the Formula 1-inspired hypercar takes shape ahead of next year's launch.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

From Green Car Reports:

One of these 3 cars will be Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2019

Despite a long list of green-car debuts anticipated over the next couple of years, this year hasn't exactly brought a bevy of new electric models. As we wait for the market to blossom with new entries in coming years, we have three strong contenders for this year's top position—our Best Car To Buy 2019.

Which car would you pick as Best Car To Buy 2019? Take our Twitter poll

We've announced our final three contenders for Green Car Reports' Best Car to Buy 2019. They include the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Jaguar I-Pace, and the Tesla Model 3.

Study draws link between climate and weather—via jet stream

For some, the evidence of global warming is hard to accept, especially when it has been difficult to draw the link between individual storms and an increase in atmospheric greenhouse gasses.