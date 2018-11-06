Subaru to recall 140,000 cars over stall risk

Subaru last week said that it will recall about 140,000 vehicles in the U.S. to address a faulty engine component that could cause the vehicles to stall. The recall covers the Impreza, XV Crosstrek, and BRZ sports car. A number of the cars included in the recall are subject to a separate Toyota recall, as the BRZ was sold as the Scion FR-S during the affected model years.

The Japanese automaker said the recall covers faulty valve springs that could lead to engine stalling. The defective parts could lead to more damage as the valve springs also keep the engine valves closed during combustion. The specific vehicles affected are listed below:

- 2012-2014 Subaru Impreza four-door sedan

- 2012-2013 Subaru Impreza five-door hatchback

- 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

- 2013 Subaru BRZ

In an emailed statement, Subaru told The Car Connection that the chance a valve spring fails is slim, but the issue may lead to other minor issues such as engine noise and other malfunctions. In a worst-case scenario, the engine could stall.

MORE: Read our 2018 Subaru BRZ review

"We are recalling the entire population of vehicles that could possibly be affected out of an abundance of caution. We want our customers to be confident in their vehicles," the automaker said in a statement.

The recall covers about 400,000 cars globally, about 80,000 of which are Toyotas.

Owners of the affected cars will be notified via mail beginning this December. Owners may be without their vehicles for up to 13 hours as the issues isn't exactly a quick fix.