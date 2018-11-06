Volvo introduces unlimited-mileage warranty for certified used cars

High-mile drivers, take note: Volvo said last week that it now offers an unlimited-mileage warranty on its certified pre-owned vehicles. The Swedish luxury brand added the unlimited-mileage coverage can be customized to a specific customer's desires.

The brand said coverage can be extended up to eight years from the car's original in-service date with unlimited miles to maximize coverage on a certified used vehicle. To qualify as a certified used vehicle, a particular car must show fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer and be less than five years old. A factory Volvo technician inspects each vehicle eligible for the CPO program and combs over 170-plus points during the inspection process. Finally, a vehicle's title and history report must meet Certified by Volvo standards for a final seal of approval.

Volvo said over 60 percent of its new car buyers are new to the brand, and expanding its certified pre-owned business could help it retain owners. Through the end of October, CPO sales have risen 24 percent, according to the brand.

The expansion of the brand's certified pre-owned program comes as Volvo gears up for a pre-owned vehicle subscription service. Volvo has been light on details surrounding the new service, but it will follow Care by Volvo's launch. Care by Volvo offers subscribers a new vehicle for one flat monthly fee that includes insurance, maintenance, and more. Subscribers are bound to a 24-month subscription period but they can swap their vehicle after 12 months. Swapping into a new vehicle resets the 24-month subscription period, however.

It's unclear when Volvo's used car subscription service will launch, but the expanded CPO program appears to be a first stepping stone.