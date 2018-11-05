2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions

Coinciding with the end of daylight saving time, Toyota unveiled last week Nightshade special editions for its 2019 Toyota Camry sedan and 2019 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV.

Both packages sport darker accents for SE trim vehicles and join the previously announced Toyota 4Runner Nightshade special edition. The Camry Nightshade is treated to black 18-inch wheels and a black rear spoiler, notably. Other additions to the special edition are black window molding, mirror caps, door handles, and black badges.

MORE: 2018 Toyota Camry Review

Although the package is all about blacking out standard elements, Toyota will offer the Camry Nightshade in three colors: Midnight Black Metallic for a cohesive blacked-out look, Celestial Silver, and Super White.

The Toyota Highlander Nightshade also builds upon the SE trim with blacked-out accents. The crossover SUV gains black 19-inch alloy wheels, black headlights and fog lights, darkened accents on the rear spoiler, and black touches to the door handles and mirror caps. Unlike the Camry, buyers can have the Highlander is a host of various exterior colors; Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl, and Blizzard Pearl will all be available.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Toyota Highlander Review

Toyota said the Highlander Nightshade will be limited to 5,000 vehicles but didn't mention a production cap for the Camry Nightshade. Both models will be on display at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show where we'll also see the brand debut two new TRD trims based on the Camry and Avalon sedans.

The newest Nightshade models will be available at dealerships in early 2019, but Toyota hasn't announced pricing for the packages yet.