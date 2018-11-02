Teen driver laws, BMW 8-Series Convertible, California takes on the EPA: What's New @ The Car Connection

Survey: Most parents don't enforce teen driver safety laws

A new survey shows almost a quarter of parents don't enforce teen driver safety laws, better known as Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) restrictions. Insure.com produced the results of its 2018 study last month, which showed 17 percent of parents said they sometimes don't enforce the laws.

Lyft to provide half-off rides to the polls this Election Day

On November 6, Lyft will make it easier for individuals to hitch a ride to their local voting precinct. The ride-sharing service will offer half-off rides for any individual across the U.S. as part of its "Ride to Vote" campaign.

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration bundles black-out looks, exclusive luxury touches

The 2019 Lexus LX Inspiration special edition SUV announced Wednesday bundles black-out exterior trim with a stark white and black interior.

2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible (M850i xDrive Convertible)

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible bows ahead of 2018 LA auto show

BMW on Thursday unveiled the convertible version of its revived 8-Series. The car makes its formal debut this month at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show and will be in showrooms next March, arriving as a 2019 model.

Installing a vinyl wrap on a car is harder than it looks

It's a dramatic move to completely change the color of a car. Do it with paint and you're stuck with your final decision once everything dries. If you go with a vinyl wrap, however, you could always just peel the sticky stuff and put the car back the way it once was.

Apple's solution for energy-efficient electric cars may come from cycling

Apple produces some intriguing patents. Their latest is for a system they call "Peloton" that could platoon self-driving electric cars for better long-range efficiency and energy sharing.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports:

California girds for battle with EPA over fuel economy

Last Friday, California released a 400-page repudiation of the Trump administration's plan to freeze fuel economy standards and revoke California's statutory right to set its own limits on vehicle emissions.

BMW readies battery factory for wave of coming electric vehicles

BMW announced last month it will significantly expand and overhaul a facility to produce batteries for electric cars at its factory in Dingolfing, Germany.

Austria to let drivers of electric cars go faster

Austria is offering would-be electric-car owners (and current ones) a tempting incentive to go tailpipe-emissions-free: permission to drive faster than those with gasoline, diesel, or hybrid vehicles.