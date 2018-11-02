2019 Lexus LX Inspiration bundles black-out looks, exclusive luxury touches

The 2019 Lexus LX Inspiration special edition SUV announced Wednesday bundles black-out exterior trim with a stark white and black interior.

The LX shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Land Cruiser, which makes the LX a cushier off-road alternative. The Inspiration special edition rounds up a host of creature comforts and packages them inside an exterior trimmed with black accents, rather than chrome. Black hues are found on the 21-inch wheels, front grille and grille surround, headlights, foglights, taillights, and back door. Both the headlights and taillights are also treated to smoked lenses to further darken the luxury SUV's looks. The exterior color is appropriately titled Black Onyx.

Inside, Lexus fitted the LX with a unique Moonlight White semi-aniline leather trim, which contrasts a black headliner. As for the bundled content, LX Inspiration models receive heated and cooled front and second-row seats and a "climate concierge" feature that provides four climate zones that adjust fans, the temperature of the seats, and the heated steering wheel.

Other luxury touches include "LX" puddle lights, a rear-seat entertainment system, 19-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, a cool box, and wireless charger. The powertrain goes unchanged from other LX models, however. Those shopping the Inspiration special edition will find a 5.7-liter V-8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The combo produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque.

Lexus plans to produce 500 examples of the LX Inspiration special edition SUV. The model will make its formal debut at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show this month before it goes on sale with a $100,420 price tag.