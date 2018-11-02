Lyft to provide half-off rides to the polls this Election Day

On Nov. 6, Lyft will make it easier for individuals to hitch a ride to their local voting precinct. The ride-sharing service will offer half-off rides for any individual across the U.S. as part of its "Ride to Vote" campaign.

Lyft announced the initiative in August, but the campaign will kick off this coming Tuesday when polls open across the country. The company is working with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and more to distribute half-off vouchers for voters without reliable transportation to the polls. On Election Day, Lyft will also integrate a feature that will help users find their polling location more easily.

The company cited data that over 15 million registered voters never made their way to the polls in 2016 due to transportation issues. And Lyft won't stop with half-off rides; the company will also provide completely free transportation for underserved communities. Lyft said it has partnered with a number of non-profit organizations to offer free rides, including Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, the National Federation of the Blind, Faith in Action, and League of Women Voters.

Since this August when Lyft launched its "Ride to Vote" campaign, the company has also made it easier for individuals to register to vote and educate themselves on local ballot issues. The company implemented push notifications to remind users of voter registration deadlines, offered in-person registration for employees at offices, and provided voting information through partner organizations.

Lyft also encouraged all drivers to clock out for a period of time to ensure drivers make their way to their precincts as well, but it has something special planned for drivers participating in the campaign. Lyft added it has a "special gift" ready to surprise select drivers.