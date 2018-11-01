2019 Honda Civic Si, JLR turnaround, Tesla Autopilot crash: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Civic Si updated with tech, priced at $25,195

The 2019 Honda Civic Si's new volume knob—which replaces a widely panned haptic slider—adds $200 to the sporty coupe and sedan's price. But wait, there's more.

Hyundai Ioniq recalled over electrical fault

An electrical component that many not have been installed properly and could lead to the risk of a fire prompted Hyundai on Tuesday to recall about 10,600 hybrid and plug-in vehicles.

Subaru Ascent: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

Until the 2019 Ascent, Subaru stood by idly watching Outback and Forester owners with growing families trade in their crossover SUVs for Toyota Highlanders and Honda Pilots.

2019 Jaguar XF

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar Land Rover announces turnaround plan as sales slide

Jaguar Land Rover is reeling from a sharp decline in sales in the third quarter as the automaker faces falling demand in its key markets of China and the United Kingdom.

VW promises commercial self-driving service in Israel by 2022

The Volkswagen Group is the latest firm to announce plans for a commercial ride-hailing service involving self-driving cars.

Paris-Dakar Porsche 959 fetches almost $6M at auction

For those in their 30s and 40s, the Porsche 959 is likely a hero car from their childhoods. Built from 1984 to 1986 for Group B rally racing and homologated as a road car that was built from 1986 to '93, the 959 could approach 200 mph on the street and reach 130 mph off road. The 959 was a truly amazing car for the era.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

Another owner sues Tesla over Autopilot rear-end crash

Another Tesla owner whose car crashed while Autopilot was engaged has sued the automaker claiming false advertising

New report shows oceans warming much faster than anticipated

A new study published Wednesday in the journal "Nature" shows global warming has already accelerated far beyond what scientists anticipated.

Broken bottles may be good for roads and the environment

Cars could soon provide a solution to one of the world's biggest environmental problems, not just contribute to them. Cars, or at least the roads they drive on, could provide a much needed outlet for tons of recycled plastics that currently have no place else to go.