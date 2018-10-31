Active safety repair costs, Porsche Panamera GTS driven, GM's EV push: What's New @ The Car Connection

Study: active safety tech increases collision repair costs

A new study from the American Automobile Association (AAA) last week found that vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking can cost twice as much to repair following a collision than those without the technologies.

Feds probe Mercedes-Benz over recall notice delays

The NHTSA said that it launched an inquiry into the timeliness of how Mercedes-Benz alerted owners of about 1.4 million vehicles it recalled in 2017.

Bite-size sports sedan: 2020 Kia Forte GT unveiled

With the Tuesday unveiling in Las Vegas of its 2020 Forte GT, Kia's new four-door has insider knowledge of its closest rival.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo first drive

From Motor Authority:

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS first drive review: Luxury for every occasion

My 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS test car came with ceramic brakes, rear-wheel steering, and a frighteningly thick booklet explaining the driving laws—significantly, the penalties for breaking them—in Bahrain. The words “jail term” appeared often enough to dissuade me from ordering the V-8’s cavalry into action on public roads.

2020 Toyota Supra confirmed for 2019 Detroit auto show

It seems like development of Toyota's new Supra is taking forever but now we finally have confirmation of the debut.

Nissan unveils 400-horsepower twin-turbo 370Z you can't buy

Nissan needs to figure out what it wants to do with its aging Z car. Perhaps this new SEMA show special is a good place to start.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports:

Sources: GM manufacturing revamp could signal faster lane-change to EVs

Less than a week after speaking out in favor of a national electric vehicle mandate, and in the shadow of Tesla reporting a profitable quarter, General Motors might be on the verge of announcing a radical change to its plans for future electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in the U.S.

How soon can all new car sales realistically be electric? Twitter poll results

Electric cars are coming. The question is how soon.

Chevy eCOPO Camaro hints at 800-volt charging

Chevrolet can't let Teslas win all the electric drag races.