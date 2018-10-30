Active safety study, Ford GT Carbon Series, Fisker's investment: What's New @ The Car Connection

Study finds drivers trust active safety tech but are unaware of limitations

A study by the American Automobile Association Foundation for Traffic Safety in September found that drivers of vehicles with advanced driver assistance system technologies in their vehicles found them to be generally helpful and trustworthy, but failed to understand the limitations of the system.

Volvo XC40: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

With its 2018 XC40, Volvo steps out of its comfort zone. Not only does the XC40 not look like anything else in the Swedish automaker's lineup, it may turn the entire new-car buying process into something totally different.

Autonomous vehicle testing with V2X technology reaches Australian roads

A self-driving car reached Australian roads for the first time, where it was operated in Adelaide Sunday by Cohda Wireless as a demonstration of its “vehicle-to-everything” (V2X) technology. According to ABC (the Australian one), the government blocked off roads in a certain section of the city center so the vehicles could be tested with minimal interference.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

From Motor Authority:

2019 Ford GT adds lightweight Carbon Series, gets $50,000 price bump

Ford on Tuesday announced the new Carbon Series model for the 2019 GT supercar. A replacement for the Competition Series model, the Carbon Series cuts 39 pounds from the race-inspired coupe while also adding aesthetic changes.

2019 Race of Champions heads to Mexico

The Race of Champions will head to Latin America for the first time. Organizers announced Tuesday that 2019's running will take place in Mexico City after the Mexican capital won the right to host the event.

2019 COPO Camaro marks 50 years of Chevy's dragstrip special

Chevrolet's COPO Camaro dragstrip hero turns 50 next year, and the Bowtie brand is celebrating with its 2019 COPO Camaro.

Fisker EMotion

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker gets Caterpillar investment for solid-state battery tech

Henrik Fisker has been sketching out big plans—well beyond cars—for the solid-state battery technology being developed by a Fisker Inc. team. And now it appears that the heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar has given it some vote of confidence.

Hyundai unplugs its electric-car subscription plan

Hyundai’s “Unlimited+” electric-car subscription plan, which was only offered in Southern California but originally destined for wider rollout, won’t be coming back at all on the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the automaker confirmed last week.

Honda joins GM, others in heated opposition to Trump's EPA fuel-economy freeze

Honda joined General Motors on Friday and called on the EPA to abandon its proposed fuel-economy rollback, asking federal officials to negotiate with states like California to offer a single, comprehensive update to federal fuel-economy standards.