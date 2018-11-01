2019 Honda Civic Si updated with tech, priced at $25,195

The 2019 Honda Civic Si's new volume knob—which replaces a widely panned haptic slider—adds $200 to the sporty coupe and sedan's price. But wait, there's more.

Regardless of body style, the 2019 Civic Si costs $25,195 including a mandatory $895 destination charge. Honda said last week that the 2019 Civic will go on sale Nov. 1 in the U.S.

The volume knob flanks a new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that also now features hard buttons for key functions. The Civic Si's infotainment software retains its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility but features new, more responsive software and additional features such as vehicle diagnostics linked to Honda's smartphone app. The rest of the Civic lineup, which includes standard coupes, sedans, and hatchbacks as well as the high-performance Civic Type R, also received the infotainment upgrades.

Honda said that the Civic Si's interior also has larger cupholders and a revised climate control panel with a new fan switch.

Two new exterior colors—Platinum White Pearl and Tonic Yellow Pearl—join the Civic Si's palette of available shades.

Honda said that it dropped the Civic's formerly optional summer tire package, meaning that all 2019 Civic Si coupes and sedans will leave the factory with all-season tires.